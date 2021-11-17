 TheHoosier - Indiana leans on underclassmen for big minutes in win
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-17 23:34:22 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Indiana leans on underclassmen for big minutes in win

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

Indiana led comfortably for the majority of the first half finding very little resistance from the touted St. John's defensive pressure.

Led most of the night by All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, but it was the underclassmen that shined and helped lift IU to a 76-74 win.

Indiana's underclassmen stepped up in a big way in its 76-74 win over St. John's. (IU Athletics)
Indiana's underclassmen stepped up in a big way in its 76-74 win over St. John's. (IU Athletics)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}