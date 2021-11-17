Indiana leans on underclassmen for big minutes in win
Indiana led comfortably for the majority of the first half finding very little resistance from the touted St. John's defensive pressure.
Led most of the night by All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, but it was the underclassmen that shined and helped lift IU to a 76-74 win.
