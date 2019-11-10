Indiana head coach Archie Miller said when things get tough, a team needs players who have been on the floor before. The Hoosiers didn't have many of those players available Saturday against Portland State, and what resulted from that inexperience was a heavy lean on sophomore guard Rob Phinisee, who was on a minutes restriction earlier in the week.

Indiana sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee guards Portland State guard Holland Woods man-to-man late in Indiana's 85-74 win Saturday. (USA Today Images)

The Rob Phinisee that was on the floor Saturday against Portland State was “a rusty Rob,” Indiana head coach Archie Miller said about his sophomore point guard. He's playing in games more than he is practicing, and at times, it showed. There were multiple occurrences of Phinisee driving to the rim and being blocked by a long interior defender. He eventually settled at 1-of-7 from the floor, his first field goal not coming until there was just 1:14 left in the game. But when Miller needed someone he could trust to smother the 27-point performance that Portland State guard Holland Woods shelled out, he turned to his point guard. “We need Rob,” Miller said. “When we needed to get some things done, he was really able to sit down and guard. In his defense, he's probably practiced one-tenth of what everybody else is.”

It was only four days previous that Phinisee was on a minutes restriction that didn’t allow him to play more than 20 minutes, following a lower abdominal injury that kept him out for most of October. But Phinisee logged 26 minutes on Saturday, 26 tough minutes. And when it’s tough, Miller said, he needs the guys that have been there before. Because when Indiana was rotating its players, there weren’t a lot of options Miller could turn to in terms of experienced defenders. Al Durham – 28.6 minutes per game last season – was on the floor, along with Justin Smith (24.8), but forward De’Ron Davis (13.7) didn’t fit what the Hoosiers were looking for on defense and forward Race Thompson (7.0) had a career day with 16 significant minutes. Outside of Phinisee, and with forward Damezi Anderson being held out and Devonte Green still out, those were the only options Miller had from last season’s roster. So, to add perimeter and on-ball pressure, Miller needed Phinisee. “He's really important,” Durham said after the game. “You see what happened once he got on the defender. He got a stop, he brought energy to us. He lifted us up, lifted the arena up.”