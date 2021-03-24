TheHoosier - Indiana lands pass rusher Denzel Moore

Indiana lands pass rusher Denzel Moore
Breaking: Atlanta DE/LB Denzel Moore commits to Indiana.— ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) March 24, 2021
“They made me feel important.”
Story: https://t.co/Vsogm5Z2jy
• @IndianaRivals @adamgorney @rivalsmike @CHHSEaglesFB
pic.twitter.com/0hzaIy6lIr
THE SITUATION: Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill rush end Denzel Moore thought hard about committing to Florida State a few weeks ago. He held off, and that is a good thing for Tom Allen and the staff at Indiana.
The 6-foot-2, 220 pound sophomore has committed to the Hoosiers, and the connection he made with the staff in Bloomington played a big role in that. Also having family close was part of the decision.
IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I committed to Indiana over Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and Oregon," said Moore. "I made my decision about two weeks ago. I put a lot of time in with research, I talked to the coaches more, and everything I heard and learned was great. It just seems like a great fit for me.
"It started with Indiana about a month ago. I started building a strong relationship with the coaches. We talk three or four times a week. We talk about more than just football, and it is great connecting with them. They made me feel important.
"Coach Warren is the coach I know best. I knew him when he was at Georgia, so we started our relationship early, and I excited about playing in his defense.
"I have family in Indiana too. They tell me it is a great place, that it is a great school, and how Indiana is really a great place to live.
"I watched Indiana play all season, and I really like how the team plays. I saw the big win against Penn State, I saw the team get better, and I like what the coaches are doing. I focused on the defense too, and it is similar to what I have played in, so I like the fit for me.
"I have made the decision that Indiana is where I need to be."
RIVALS REACTION: Moore is a versatile defender that could project at rush end or outside linebacker. He is best when rushing the quarterback, but his game should become more balanced as he develops physically and technically in the coming years. He still has two years of high school remaining, so he is raw, and he has a lot of room to grow and improve.