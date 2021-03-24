TheHoosier - Indiana lands pass rusher Denzel Moore

The 6-foot-2, 220 pound sophomore has committed to the Hoosiers, and the connection he made with the staff in Bloomington played a big role in that. Also having family close was part of the decision.

THE SITUATION: Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill rush end Denzel Moore thought hard about committing to Florida State a few weeks ago. He held off, and that is a good thing for Tom Allen and the staff at Indiana .

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I committed to Indiana over Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and Oregon," said Moore. "I made my decision about two weeks ago. I put a lot of time in with research, I talked to the coaches more, and everything I heard and learned was great. It just seems like a great fit for me.

"It started with Indiana about a month ago. I started building a strong relationship with the coaches. We talk three or four times a week. We talk about more than just football, and it is great connecting with them. They made me feel important.

"Coach Warren is the coach I know best. I knew him when he was at Georgia, so we started our relationship early, and I excited about playing in his defense.

"I have family in Indiana too. They tell me it is a great place, that it is a great school, and how Indiana is really a great place to live.

"I watched Indiana play all season, and I really like how the team plays. I saw the big win against Penn State, I saw the team get better, and I like what the coaches are doing. I focused on the defense too, and it is similar to what I have played in, so I like the fit for me.

"I have made the decision that Indiana is where I need to be."