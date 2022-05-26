Indiana lands JUCO prospect Louis Moore
Indiana added to its class of 2022 on Thursday afternoon after the commitment of JUCO prospect Louis Moore.
The Navarro College (Tx.) prospect took an official visit to Indiana this week.
Indiana recruited Moore as a defensive back and will get his first look at safety.
Moore also had offers from Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Louisiana-Monroe, Samford and others.
Tom Allen was the deciding factor in Moore's recruitment.
"Coach Allen was the deciding factor for me," Moore told TheHoosier.com. "The conversation we had was a phenomenal one and the level of respect everybody has for him inside and outside the program is high, and I now have that for him too. He is a great head coach and an even better man."
At Navarro, Moore played two seasons totaling 713 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games. He had 17.8 yards per reception last year.
He also played defensive back last season, finishing with 18 tackles.
"They love my ball skills, and that’s what my best ability is and I get that from my time at receiver," Moore said. "When the ball is in the air, it’s liable to get picked off. Being a ball hawk is my best ability. They see my potential and tell me how high my ceiling is and since they believe in me I want to reach that at Indiana."
Moore is excited to get to Indiana and get to work.
"The facilities were amazing and I feel that’s a place that’s going to make me be successful," Moore said. "I’ve never been around a college town and now I get perform in a great place like that. The environment was just different and being on the field of the stadium I could envision myself making plays in there."
Moore becomes the 22nd commitment for the Indiana Hoosiers in the class of 2022 from non-transfer players
