Indiana lands JUCO prospect Louis Moore

Indiana added to its class of 2022 on Thursday afternoon after the commitment of JUCO prospect Louis Moore.

The Navarro College (Tx.) prospect took an official visit to Indiana this week.

Indiana recruited Moore as a defensive back and will get his first look at safety.

Moore also had offers from Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Louisiana-Monroe, Samford and others.

Tom Allen was the deciding factor in Moore's recruitment.

"Coach Allen was the deciding factor for me," Moore told TheHoosier.com. "The conversation we had was a phenomenal one and the level of respect everybody has for him inside and outside the program is high, and I now have that for him too. He is a great head coach and an even better man."