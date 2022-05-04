Indiana lands in top list for Wichita State transfer Dexter Dennis

Dennis is a career 34.4 percent three-point shooter. He shot 40 percent on 1.5 made 3s per game as a freshman but decreased every season to 29.7 percent on 1.3 made 3s as a senior.

Dennis is a 6-foot-5 and 210-pound wing who averaged 8.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in 27 games, all being starts, last season. He is best known for his defensive ability and athleticism. He was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

Dennis has taken two official visits. His first one was to Indiana and then his second was to Clemson.

Indiana is interested in getting more athletic, longer and versatile with its perimeter players and that's what its main pitch to Dennis has been.

"They believe the system they run can help me and their team. I’ll have the ability to play in a solid role on offense and on defense guarding the best player," Dennis told TheHoosier.com. "They haven’t promised me anything but an opportunity and I think that says a lot. This impressed me as well."

Dennis played at Assembly Hall as a freshman when he scored 17 points and was 5-of-7 from three in the NIT. That trip has made a lasting impression.

"We played Indiana my freshman year in the NIT and it was one of the biggest crowds I ever played in front of. My initial is impression is a place that has a lot of support from the fans, a very rich tradition and history," Dennis added. "The staff has done a great job of showing me the love they have for IU, and I was impressed."

For his career, Dennis has averaged 8.8 points per game, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 27.7 minutes per game. He has played in 112 games and made 94 starts.

According to multiple sources, Dennis was a strong Indiana lean following his official visit, to the point that there was thought a commitment could happen. As the dust settled, that isn't as clear and it appears his recruitment has slowed down a bit.

Dennis is currently the only player Indiana is pursuing in the transfer portal.