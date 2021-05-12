Handy is a former four-star recruit and was ranked No. 135 in the 2019 recruiting class. He originally chose Auburn over programs like Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, and Ole Miss among others.

Handy totaled 10 tackles, one sack and one pass defended during his two seasons with Auburn.

Handy appeared in seven games in both 2019 and in 2020. He finished his sophomore year with three tackles, including his first career sack against Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

Handy's commitment continues to add more depth to Indiana's defensive line, a position that was a major need just a few weeks ago.

Indiana lost Jerome Johnson and Jovan Swann to the NFL Draft, both defensive tackles, and then freshman defensive end Damarjhe Lewis to the transfer portal earlier this spring. IU did, however, also secure two defensive line commitments through the transfer portal earlier this offseason from Ryder Anderson and Weston Kramer as well.

Handy will have three years of eligibility remaining.