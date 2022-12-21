Indiana lands commitment with 2023 four-star pass rusher Ta'Derius Collins
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
2023 four-star pass rusher Ta'Derius Collins announced his commitment to Indiana on Wednesday. He also officially signed with the Hoosiers.
Collins had a top six of Missouri, Mississippi State, Texas, Indiana, Auburn and Baylor. He had taken official visits to Indiana and Baylor this summer.
Collins is a four-star defensive end who is rated as the No. 27 defensive end in the class and the No. 19 player in Louisiana.
Collins formed a strong relationship with Indiana defensive line coach Paul Randolph. His connection with him on his official visit was what set Indian apart at the end.
"Coach Randolph, he's a very good person," he told Rivals. "He's built a very good relationship with me. I feel like I came away and learned more through him."
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound lineman had 62 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles this season for Northwood (LA).
Collins is the 15th signing of Indiana's 2023 recruiting class.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.