2023 four-star pass rusher Ta'Derius Collins announced his commitment to Indiana on Wednesday. He also officially signed with the Hoosiers.

Collins had a top six of Missouri, Mississippi State, Texas, Indiana, Auburn and Baylor. He had taken official visits to Indiana and Baylor this summer.

Collins is a four-star defensive end who is rated as the No. 27 defensive end in the class and the No. 19 player in Louisiana.