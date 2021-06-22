Indiana lands commitment from Texas QB Josh Hoover

The offer from Indiana may have only come two months ago, but for Rockwall-Heath High School quarterback Josh Hoover, but after it came in, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound signal caller knew it was where he wanted to call home.

A visit this week to Bloomington only confirmed it, and on Tuesday, the Texas quarterback committed to Indiana.

"After talking to Coach (Nick) Sheridan and Coach (Tom) Allen for a while, I really started to think about it, and this weekend really summed it up. The offense is a great fit. Coach Sheridan is one of the top, young play callers, and I look forward to learning from him," Hoover told TheHoosier.com shortly after announcing.

Indiana was the first Big Ten program to offer Hoover, who also had offers from following: Arkansas, Arkansas State, Connecticut, Illinois State, Louisiana Tech, Incarnate World, Massachusetts, Memphis, Nevada, New Mexico, North Texas, SMU, Tulane, Tulsa, USTA, Utah State and Western Kentucky.

Hoover is the sixth player in the Class of 2022 to commit and the first offensive player for Allen's Hoosiers. In addition, Hoover had generated quite a buzz on social media circles by Indiana fans, who had hoped he would be a Hoosier.

He told TheHoosier.com he was excited to see the commitments of defensive players Isaiah Jones and Trevell Mullen this past weekend.

"I was really excited, lots of big time players. It feels really great. I've learned really quickly how great the state of Indiana is and I look forward to getting to know everyone," Hoover said.