Indiana lands commitment from Texas QB Josh Hoover
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
The offer from Indiana may have only come two months ago, but for Rockwall-Heath High School quarterback Josh Hoover, but after it came in, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound signal caller knew it was where he wanted to call home.
A visit this week to Bloomington only confirmed it, and on Tuesday, the Texas quarterback committed to Indiana.
"After talking to Coach (Nick) Sheridan and Coach (Tom) Allen for a while, I really started to think about it, and this weekend really summed it up. The offense is a great fit. Coach Sheridan is one of the top, young play callers, and I look forward to learning from him," Hoover told TheHoosier.com shortly after announcing.
Indiana was the first Big Ten program to offer Hoover, who also had offers from following: Arkansas, Arkansas State, Connecticut, Illinois State, Louisiana Tech, Incarnate World, Massachusetts, Memphis, Nevada, New Mexico, North Texas, SMU, Tulane, Tulsa, USTA, Utah State and Western Kentucky.
Hoover is the sixth player in the Class of 2022 to commit and the first offensive player for Allen's Hoosiers. In addition, Hoover had generated quite a buzz on social media circles by Indiana fans, who had hoped he would be a Hoosier.
He told TheHoosier.com he was excited to see the commitments of defensive players Isaiah Jones and Trevell Mullen this past weekend.
"I was really excited, lots of big time players. It feels really great. I've learned really quickly how great the state of Indiana is and I look forward to getting to know everyone," Hoover said.
Hoover said it was important to him to get the decision out of the way, so he can focus on his upcoming season.
"It's been a great process. I was really excited to get closure and find the place that I am supposed to be at. I am looking forward to a state championship run," Hoover told TheHoosier.com.
All along, Hoover was impressed with the Indiana staff, noting there was a lot he likes about Indiana, especially when it comes to the staff.
"I really like the culture and the coaching staff. I really like their offense. I feel like it fits what I do," Hoover said prior to his announcement. "The relationship is really good. Talk to Coach Sheridian a lot. Coach Allen seems like he truly cares and is going to give you his best. He’s been awesome."
He continued by saying the culture and players also stood out to him.
"I think that they have a great culture established and great players. Coach just said that he likes my ability and my personality. They obviously have a good system and have had success in the past which is attractive," Hoover said.
Hoover said getting to meet Allen in person was great.
"It was just great being up there and hanging out. Coach Allen is a great guy -- the kind of guy I want to play for. I really love the coaching staff, and it's a really special place. Lots of great players and a great environment," said Hoover.
Hoover had an impressive sophomore campaign as the starting varsity quarterback, finishing the season throwing for 2,934 yards and 32 touchdowns in 10 games for the Hawks. He followed that up his junior season by going 236-of-372 for 3,556 yards and 36 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.