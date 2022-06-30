Indiana lands commitment from Texas kicker Nicolas Radicic

Indiana landed a commitment from 2023 Texas kicker Nicolas Radicic, he announced on Thursday.

He chose the Hoosiers over an offer from Air Force and interest from power-five programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Teas A&M, Baylor and others.

Radicic is selected to play in the 2023 Army All-American game and has proven to be one of the top kickers in the country.

Radicic earned an offer from Indiana earlier this spring after attending its kicking camp.

The Coppell (Tx.) Coppell High School kicker is ranked the No. 3 kicker in the nation by Kohl’s Kicking Camps. He is rated as a five-star kicker. He is also ranked as the No. 13 punter.

Here is his scouting report from Kohl's Kicking.

"Radicic recently attended the May 2022 Texas Showcase Camp. He once again showed that he is one of the more pure ball strikers in his class. His timing and athleticism allow him to maximize his energy into the football and create great hang-time and distance in all three disciplines. Radicic was one of the top performers during the 2021 Kohl's Winter Ranking camps. He hit multiple field goals that are at the college level and also demonstrated that he has the leg strength on punts to be a great combo specialist. Radicic has the talent to play in college at the Power Five level."