Johnson is a 6-foot, 174-pound defensive back that entered the transfer portal this offseason. He appeared in eight games and totaled five tackles and one pass breakup.

Indiana landed a commitment from Texas cornerback transfer Jamier Johnson , who also signed his letter of intent to the Hoosiers on Wednesday.

Johnson was a four-star cornerback coming out of the 2019 recruiting class. He was ranked No. 215 overall in the Rivals250 and rated as the No. 18 overall player in California. He was also the No. 21 cornerback in the class.

Coming out of high school, he chose Texas over Colorado and Arizona State. He also had offers from USC, Ohio State, Oregon and Nebraska among others.

“He’s an athletic cornerback. He’s not going to blow you away physically, but he can run, is athletic, makes a lot of plays on the football,” Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney told OrangeBloods.com when he committed. “He was originally listed as an athlete because he can go both ways, but he’s definitely a corner at the next level. He’ll develop physically there, so that shouldn’t be a problem.

“What most stands out about him is that he can play in space, or he can pay on an island. He’s very comfortable doing that. Going up against bigger receivers is not a problem, running with fast receivers is not a problem.”

Johnson took an official visit to Indiana last weekend. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.