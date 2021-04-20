"I’m familiar with the roster and like Coach Woodson's pedigree and basketball mind," Kopp previously told TheHoosier.com . "I love the Hoosier fan base and culture too."

Kopp averaged 11.3 points per game this past season and is a career 9.6 point per game scorer in three seasons at Northwestern.

Indiana continues to be active in the transfer portal and landed a commitment from Northwestern transfer Miller Kopp on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-7 forward has seen his scoring rise from 4.9 points per game as a freshman to 13.1 as a sophomore and then 11.3 last year. He is a career 36 percent three-point shooter (122-of-339) on 1.4 made 3's per game. He was third in the Big Ten in made 3's as a junior (65).

He has started 74 of the 84 games that he has played in his career.

Kopp converted 98 3-pointers in 54 games over the last two seasons, He is a terrific shooter who has been utilized as more of a catch and shoot player at Northwestern. Utilizing his overall skillset is what Indiana will help him develop.

Kopp also detailed why Indiana stood out from the other programs recruiting him.

"He (Coach Woodson) values shooting big time which is what I do best," Kopp said. "But he’s talked to me about using my versatility to handle the ball and use my IQ to help make plays.

"Because he’s been on both sides of the NBA as a player and a coach I think he’s got a great perspective of the game and how he can translate that to college. It’s super intriguing."

Kopp becomes the third commitment in the past week with additions of Pitt transfer Xavier Johnson and 2021 four-star guard Tamar Bates.

Indiana now has all 13 scholarships filled for next season.