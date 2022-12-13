Indiana lands commitment from JUCO DB Tyrik McDaniel
Indiana secured its first commitment of the offseason as JUCO defensive back Tyrik McDaniel announced his pledge to the Hoosiers.
McDaniel was originally committed to East Carolina but re-opened his recruitment following his visit to Indiana over the weekend.
"ECU was a great fit and I loved coach Weaver and the staff. When coach (Jason) Jones called, I just knew I had to check it out," McDaniel told TheHoosier.com. "Playing power 5 football was my dream since a kid. It was only right. Coach Jones and I had been talking for a couple weeks leading up to the visit building a relationship. Meeting Coach (Tom) Allen and the rest of the staff was just the cherry on top.
"The visit was great. Obviously the facilities were great but what really stood out was how open coach Allen was along with the rest of the staff. When we got in, coach Allen was the first to greet me and my dad. We had dinner it was me and my dad along with him and coach Jones."
McDaniel played for Independence (Kan.) Community College last season and totaled 41 tackles, five tackles for loss, four pass breakups and two sacks in five games. He was part of the 2022 All-Conference Team.
"I have a high motor with physically and high IQ for the game," McDaniel said. "They like my physicality and range as a player."
Indiana lost numerous players from the secondary, both experienced and young talent. The staff is looking for McDaniel to come in and make an impact in the locker room and on the field.
"I’ve opened up to them about my journey getting to this point which was long and hard but worth it and I wouldn’t want it any other way." McDaniel said. "They loved how I endured the challenges and adversity and believe not only that I can make an immediate impact with my experience but become a leader on this team."
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound McDaniel is originally from Dutch Fork (SC) High School. He committed to Old Dominion out of high school. He played in 13 games for ODU as a freshman and totaled 10 tackles.
McDaniel will have two years of eligibility remaining unless he receives a medical redshirt for missing the second half of last season with a broken hand, which would give him three years in Bloomington.
