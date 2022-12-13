Indiana secured its first commitment of the offseason as JUCO defensive back Tyrik McDaniel announced his pledge to the Hoosiers.

McDaniel was originally committed to East Carolina but re-opened his recruitment following his visit to Indiana over the weekend.

"ECU was a great fit and I loved coach Weaver and the staff. When coach (Jason) Jones called, I just knew I had to check it out," McDaniel told TheHoosier.com. "Playing power 5 football was my dream since a kid. It was only right. Coach Jones and I had been talking for a couple weeks leading up to the visit building a relationship. Meeting Coach (Tom) Allen and the rest of the staff was just the cherry on top.

"The visit was great. Obviously the facilities were great but what really stood out was how open coach Allen was along with the rest of the staff. When we got in, coach Allen was the first to greet me and my dad. We had dinner it was me and my dad along with him and coach Jones."