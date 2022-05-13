Indiana lands commitment from Alabama transfer Brylan Lanier

Lanier took an official visit to Indiana earlier this week.

Indiana has landed the commitment of Alabama transfer defensive back Brylan Lanier, he announced on Friday.

Lanier played just one season at Alabama as a walk-on after originally signing with Georgia State out of high school.

Lanier was a three-star defensive back with offers from Nebraska, UAB, Southern Miss, Toledo, Tulane, Southern Illinois and others out of high school. Since he entered the transfer portal this offseason, Lanier has received offers from Jacksonville State, Stephen F. Austin, Alabama A&M and others.

Lanier is a 6-foot-1 corner with good length and size. Indiana's coaching staff has prioritized getter better and deeper at the cornerback position and with a few notable players leaving after the 2022 season, depth is key.

Lanier will have three years of eligibility remaining.