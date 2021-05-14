 Indiana lands commitment from 2022 DE Richard Thomas
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-14 11:25:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Indiana lands commitment from 2022 DE Richard Thomas

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana has landed a commitment from Florida prospect Richard Thomas.
Indiana has landed a commitment from Florida prospect Richard Thomas. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Indiana has landed a commitment from 2022 defensive end Richard Thomas. Thomas picked IU over offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, North Carolina and Oregon among others.

Thomas joins four-star linebacker Dasan McCullough and three-star linebacker Kaiden Turner in the class of 2022.

The 6-foot-3 and 240-pound lineman is ranked as the No. 36 defensive end in the 2022 class.

Thomas tweeted out his decision on Friday morning.

"First off, I'd like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game that I love and without him I wouldn't be in this position today," Thomas said. "I'd like to thank my family, teammates and coaches for having faith in me and giving me lots of support.

"I'd like to thank all fo the coaches that have been reaching out to me and recruiting me throughout he whole process. With that said, after speaking with God and my family, I will be announcing that I am committed to Indiana University."

Thomas helped American Heritage to an 11-2 record while recording 64 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and one interception.

Former Rivals national analyst Chad Simmons previously touched on the skillset of Thomas.

"Thomas is a defensive end that can set the edge and get up the field to pressure the quarterback. He is a bigger end that has great agility."

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2luZGlhbmEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2luZGlhbmEtbGFuZHMtY29tbWl0bWVudC1mcm9tLTIwMjItZGUt cmljaGFyZC10aG9tYXMiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFy IHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBk b2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMu YXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZl cnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVy c2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9j cy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7 CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQx NDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGaW5kaWFuYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3 cyUyRmluZGlhbmEtbGFuZHMtY29tbWl0bWVudC1mcm9tLTIwMjItZGUtcmlj aGFyZC10aG9tYXMmYzU9MjAyMjczMzEwMiZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2Zy PTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4K Cgo=