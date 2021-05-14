The 6-foot-3 and 240-pound lineman is ranked as the No. 36 defensive end in the 2022 class.

Indiana has landed a commitment from 2022 defensive end Richard Thomas . Thomas picked IU over offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, North Carolina and Oregon among others.

Thomas tweeted out his decision on Friday morning.

"First off, I'd like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game that I love and without him I wouldn't be in this position today," Thomas said. "I'd like to thank my family, teammates and coaches for having faith in me and giving me lots of support.

"I'd like to thank all fo the coaches that have been reaching out to me and recruiting me throughout he whole process. With that said, after speaking with God and my family, I will be announcing that I am committed to Indiana University."

Thomas helped American Heritage to an 11-2 record while recording 64 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and one interception.

Former Rivals national analyst Chad Simmons previously touched on the skillset of Thomas.

"Thomas is a defensive end that can set the edge and get up the field to pressure the quarterback. He is a bigger end that has great agility."