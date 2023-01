Indiana has landed the commitment of Clemson wide receiver transfer EJ Williams. Williams has two year of eligibility remaining.

The Clemson wideout visited Indiana this week and made his pledge to Indiana on Friday.

The 6-foot-3 Williams caught seven passes for 70 yards in 242 offensive snaps over 13 games in 2022.

For his career, Williams has played in 33 games and made six starts. In three seasons he totaled 40 receptions for 442 yards and two touchdowns.