Indiana lands Cal transfer DL JH Tevis

This past season in 12 games, Tevis totaled 37 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

In 20 career games at Cal, Tevis totaled 60 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Tevis brings in experience and another athletic body to put on the defensive line. He has good size at 6-foot-5 and good quickness to get off of the line, attacking downhill. He played some standup at the linebacker position, but look for Tevis to be more on the line at IU.

He recorded 283 tackles, 105 tackles for loss, 51 sacks, four pass breakups, four fumble recoveries, six forced fumbles and 40 quarterback hurries during three season in high school.

Indiana landed three transfers through the transfer portal on the defensive line including Ole Miss duo Patrick Lucas Jr and LeDarrius Cox.