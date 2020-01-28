Indiana Lands Big Time In-State DE Rodney McGraw
Tom Allen's Indiana Hoosiers added a big commitment for the 2021 class on Tuesday afternoon.
Elkhart (Ind.) Central defensive end Rodney McGraw announced his commitment to Indiana over the likes of Boston College, Kansas, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin and others.
Rivals ranks McGraw as a three-star talent and as the No. 7 prospect in the Hoosier State and No. 19 weak side defensive end in the country.
"The raw talent is there. We will be watching his physical growth and fundamental development this off-season, but the ceiling here is very high," Rivals Midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt said. "If he reaches his potential, he will play on Sundays."
McGraw announced the news on his Twitter account.
"Thank you to everyone who gave me an opportunity!" he tweeted. "I'm staying home!"
McGraw is Indiana's first commitment in the 2021 class for Indiana.
Thank you to everyone who gave me an opportunity! I'm staying home!@CoachAllenIU @IU_CoachBallou @CoachHagenIU pic.twitter.com/VH6JOHezxE— Rodney ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RodNey5161) January 28, 2020
