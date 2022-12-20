Indiana lands 2023 three-star WR Derrick Bohler. (@larryblustein) (@larryblustein)

Indiana continues to have a strong presence in south Florida as Tom Allen and company have landed a talented wide receiver in class of 2023 Derrick Bohler from Miami (Fla.) Palmetto. Bohler, a late addition to Indiana's 2023 class stands 6-foot-2 and weighs at 195 pounds. The talented prospect chose Indiana over offers from Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee, Louisville, Nebraska, and many more. Indiana lost a good chunk of their pass catchers after the 2022 season. DJ Matthews declared for the draft, furthermore Javon Swinton and Malachi Holt-Bennett both entered the portal following the season.

Bohler spent much of the 2022 season in the screen game for his team. His blazing speed and catch radius made his coaching staff and quarterback content just simply getting the ball in his hands. From there, Bohler would often make a man miss or outrun the defense entirely. His comp from the 2022 Indiana season is closest to Emery Simmons.