Indiana lands 2023 three-star WR Derrick Bohler
Indiana continues to have a strong presence in south Florida as Tom Allen and company have landed a talented wide receiver in class of 2023 Derrick Bohler from Miami (Fla.) Palmetto.
Bohler, a late addition to Indiana's 2023 class stands 6-foot-2 and weighs at 195 pounds. The talented prospect chose Indiana over offers from Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee, Louisville, Nebraska, and many more.
Indiana lost a good chunk of their pass catchers after the 2022 season. DJ Matthews declared for the draft, furthermore Javon Swinton and Malachi Holt-Bennett both entered the portal following the season.
Bohler spent much of the 2022 season in the screen game for his team. His blazing speed and catch radius made his coaching staff and quarterback content just simply getting the ball in his hands.
From there, Bohler would often make a man miss or outrun the defense entirely. His comp from the 2022 Indiana season is closest to Emery Simmons.
Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell and wide receivers coach Adam Henry will be looking for Donaven McCulley, Andison Coby and Cam Camper to compile much of the receptions on the 2023 season. Omar Cooper and Kamryn Perry look to break out in the sophomore season as well.
Expect Bohler to enter that developmental stage in his freshman season. With a rather loaded group of pass cathcers in front of him, Allen and Bell should see no reason to rush the Florida native into action.
Bohler is expected to sign on Wednesday, Dec. 21 on National Signing Day.
