Indiana lands 2022 four-star DE Venson Sneed

This comes after Sneed decommitted from Tennessee on November 30th. The 6’4” 244 lb strong side defensive end held offers from Kentucky, Iowa State, West Virginia, and Wake Forest.

His sheer size mixed with quality speed will lead to him setting up camp in the backfield for years to come. He has gotten after the quarterback at will in his high school career, and Tom Allen’s staff has taken notice.

"Venson Sneed is both powerful and fast, the type of defensive end who bull rushes through the offensive line and causes havoc in the backfield," Rivals' analyst Adam Gorney said. "He does great against double teams, he overpowers almost everybody on the high school level and it's impressive to see how regularly Sneed is around the football."

D-line coach Kevin Peoples has been very active signing players out of the transfer portal over the last two weeks, this time he dips into the high school ranks to land a high quality player in Sneed.

Sneed is ranked as the No. 31 overall defensive end in the Rivals250 rankings.