Indiana is set to hire Paul Randolph as new defensive line coach

He spent the last three seasons at Texas Tech.

Randolph has more than 20 years of coaching experience at the college level with stops at Memphis, Arizona State, West Virginia, Pitt and more as the defensive line coach. He also spent time at Alabama as the defensive end coach.

Indiana is set to hire Paul Randolph as its new defensive line coach, according to TheAthletic college football reporter Bruce Feldman.

During Randolph's time at Texas Tech, he helped improve an inconsistent front line to become one of the better defensive lines in college football, ranking in the top-30 for tackles for loss.

Before Texas Tech, Randolph spent time at Memphis where he helped the defense force 81 turnovers over three years. They finished tied for fifth with 29 turnovers in 2016 and tied for third in 2017 with 31. Of the 60 combined takeaways those two seasons, 28 were fumble recoveries, which ranked in the top five among FBS programs during that span.

At Arizona State, he helped the defense lead the FBS in tackles for loss at 9.0 per game and rank second in sacks at 4.0 per game in 2012.

Additionally, four of Randolph’s five All-Pac 12 performers he coached, were either drafted or signed NFL free agent contracts after their college careers were over.

Randolph was an all-conference linebacker at UT-Martin and played in the Canadian Football League upon graduation.