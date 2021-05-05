 Indiana is first to offer New Palestine lineman Luke Burgess
Indiana is first to offer New Palestine lineman Luke Burgess

At 6-foot-8-inches and 270-pounds, Luke Burgess is sure to draw attention when he walks on the field.

The New Palestine High School sophomore has drawn the attention of the Indiana Hoosiers, who became the first school to offer the lineman recently. Burgess plays for former UNC offensive lineman standout Kyle Ralph at New Palestine.

"I am very excited and grateful to have received my first offer from my home team, Indiana. I think Tom Allen has done an amazing job turning around the program and changing the face of the Indiana University program," Burgess told TheHoosier.com.

Burgess says that the offer from Indiana is special for several reasons, but the biggest being because he has kept an eye on Indiana recently.

"It is extremely special to have Indiana be my first scholarship offer. I think it is amazing because Indiana is only an hour away from where I attend high school, and I am stoked to see what will come from this opportunity," said Burgess, adding offensive line coach Darren Hiller called him with the news.

The Class of 2023 standout said Indiana's coaches have told him they like how he is versatile and can play on either the offensive or defensive side of the football.

"They told me they liked how versatile I could be through defensive and offensive line with my frame and how I could dominate with size on the defensive side of the ball," Burgess said. "They are recruiting me for both offensive and defensive line and we will see what direction I am headed.".

He added that there are quite a few things that stand out to him about the Hoosiers.

"What stands out to me about Indiana is it being in, arguably, one of the best conferences in the country and what the program has turned into," Burgess said.

Burgess is looking for a program where he can grow and advance his game regardless of where he plays.

"I am very surprised with my offer. It is very exciting to still have my full junior year ahead of me and be able to work on my game. I need to work on my twitch and explosiveness, but I want to keep hitting the weight room and get stronger for the next level."

