Indiana involved early with rising 2023 forward Arrinten Page

One big time player who continues to make a name for himself is 2023 Wheeler (Ga.) forward Arrinten Page. During the first live evaluation period, Page was one of the biggest winners earning multiple offers following his showing with The Skills Factory (TSF) on the EYBL Circuit.

Page is just a three-star recruit and not currently ranked in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings, but that will soon change.

The 6-foot-9 forward has offers from Indiana, Alabama, Cincinnati, Xavier, Georgia, UCF and more.

Page averaged 13.0 points on 57.2 percent from the floor and grabbed 5.5 rebounds during the first event in Orlando last weekend.

TheHoosier.com caught up with Page to discuss his opening weekend play, recent Indiana offer and his overall skill set.