Indiana landed in the final four list for Pitt transfer guard Xavier Johnson, per ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

His list consists of Indiana, Baylor, Houston and St. Joseph's.

The former three-star recruit in the 2018 class averaged 14.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 18 appearances this season.

The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 14.2 points in 84 career games for Pitt, including 81 starts. Johnson is an excellent playmaker as he led the ACC in assist percentage in two of his three seasons (2018-19, 2020-21). He also ranked top six in the ACC in assists per game in all three years at Pitt.

Johnson is also a high turnover guy, however. He has averaged 3.6 turnovers per game for his career and also led the ACC in turnovers for two straight seasons (2018-19, 2019-20).

Johnson is originally from Arlington, Virginia, and has ties to IU assistant coach Kenya Hunter.

Indiana currently has four players in the transfer portal, including guards Armaan Franklin and Khristian Lander. Guard Parker Stewart announced he will be returning to IU earlier this week.