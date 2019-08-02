Last weekend, Chantilly (Va.) offensive tackle James Pogorelc made two key visits in his recruitment, checking out Illinois and Indiana. The two Big 10 programs stand very high on his list, and he had strong reviews of both trips.

"Both visits went incredibly well," Pogorelc told TheHoosier.com. "Illinois’ new facilities are amazing and shows that they are definitely invested in rebuilding that program. Indiana was also fantastic. I got to spend a lot of time talking to the head coach and o-line coach at both schools and build bonds with them."

