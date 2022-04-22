Indiana hosting West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil for official visit

The 6-foot-3 shooting guard averaged 12.2 points per game last season while shooting 36.8 percent from three. He had 19 games with at least two made 3s a season ago and made one in all but five games.

Indiana is hosting West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil for an official visit. It began last night and runs through today. The West Virginia guard has one year of eligibility remaining.

McNeil came to West Virginia after spending one season at Sinclair Community College (Oh.). He led the nation in scoring at 29.7 points per game and also led the country with 4.3 made 3s per game.

After playing a reserve role in his first year at West Virginia, he averaged 12.2 points per game while shooting 38.8 percent from three in his second season. He made 2.4 3s per game and named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

In 89 career games, he has scored in double-figures 47 times and also scored 20+ points in eight different games. He has also made at least three 3s in 24 career games. His career high in made 3s is seven.

Over the last year, McNeil has improved much more as an overall scorer and not just a shooter. He has the ability to put the ball on the floor and create offense for himself. Indiana struggled to get that type of production on the wing last season.

McNeil is the second transfer guard to visit Indiana this week, joining Wichita State wing Dexter Dennis who visited IU on Monday and Tuesday.

Indiana is currently at the scholarship limit of 13 for the 2022-23 season.