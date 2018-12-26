Stu Jackson / TheHoosier.com

Indiana enjoyed a historic early signing period by program standards. It landed a top 40 recruiting class for the first time since 2013 and 2014, but perhaps more importantly it secured multiple top-five in-state prospects for the first time in program history. "Indiana is not a massive state numbers-wise, there's a lot of other states that have more schools, more athletes than we do," Allen said. "So you've got to make sure that you can really target those key guys that you believe are Big Ten football players and guys that can help you win football games in the Big Ten and go after them. And to be able to get a big chunk of those guys in the top 10 in our state is big for me"

The signing of four-star Avon (Ind.) High running back Sampson James, four-star Carmel (Ind.) High defensive end Beau Robbins and four-star Merrilville (Ind.) Andrean linebacker Cameron Williams marked the first time IU has signed more than one top-five in-state prospect in a class. James closed out his career with 3,451 yards on 573 attempts (6.0 average) with 38 rushing touchdowns and 41 total touchdowns. He averaged 98.6 rushing yards per game and reached the century mark 14 times in 35 games. His best statistical season came as a junior, when he posted 243 carries for 1,742 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. James was a two-time Indiana Football Coaches Association All-State selection and named to the 2017 and 2018 IndyStar Super Teams. Robbins posted 82 tackles, 17 for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries (1 TD) and one blocked kick as a senior. A three-year starter at Carmel, he led the Greyhounds to a 2016 state championship, the 2017 semi-state and a 2018 state runner-up finish. He earned Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) Top 50 selections in 2017 and 2018, landed on the IFCA All-State three times (2016-18) and was named to the 2017 and 2018 IndyStar Super Teams. Williams collected 124 tackles, 83 solo, 17 sacks, 36 TFLs, two interceptions (one touchdown), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, seven pass breakups and one blocked punt over his final two seasons. He was a two-time Indiana Football Coaches Association All-State selection.