Indiana Hoosiers Football: Several Signees Land On All-USA State Teams

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
Carmel (Ind.) High defensive end Beau Robbins was one of three in-state signees to make the Indiana All-USA State Team.

Multiple members of Indiana's 2019 signing class made the All-USA State Teams for their respective home state.

Here's a breakdown by state of each future Hoosier who was honored.

INDIANA

• Beau Robbins, defensive end - First Team.

• Larry Tracy, cornerback - First Team.

• Cameron Williams, linebacker - First Team.

MICHIGAN

• David Ellis, wide receiver - Second Team.

PENNSYLVANIA

• Michael Katic, offensive guard - Second Team.

WISCONSIN

• Da'Shaun Brown, quarterback, - Second Team.

Click here to view each state's All-USA team.

----

