Indiana Hoosiers Football: Several Signees Land On All-USA State Teams
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Multiple members of Indiana's 2019 signing class made the All-USA State Teams for their respective home state.
Here's a breakdown by state of each future Hoosier who was honored.
INDIANA
• Beau Robbins, defensive end - First Team.
• Larry Tracy, cornerback - First Team.
• Cameron Williams, linebacker - First Team.
MICHIGAN
• David Ellis, wide receiver - Second Team.
PENNSYLVANIA
• Michael Katic, offensive guard - Second Team.
WISCONSIN
• Da'Shaun Brown, quarterback, - Second Team.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.