Former IU offensive linemen Wes Martin recorded 38 bench press reps during the Hoosiers' Pro Day Tuesday, which would've ranked second among all players at his position at this year's NFL Scouting Combine. Stu Jackson / TheHoosier.com

Indiana held its annual Pro Day Tuesday afternoon with scouts from 28 of the NFL's 32 teams in attendance. The only clubs which did not have representation in Bloomington were the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings. TheHoosier.com has the top three performers in each drill with notes on their efforts below.

BENCH PRESS Position Player Reps OL Wes Martin 38 OL Brandon Knight 27 LB Dameon Willis Jr. 20

Notes • Martin's 38 reps of 225 pounds would have ranked second-most among all players - regardless of position - at this year's NFL Scouting Combine. Weber State's Iosua Opeta posted 39 at the combine. • Knight's 27 reps would have tied with three others for 13th among 47 offensive linemen who participated in the drill at the combine. Knight received a combine invite but did not participate in any drills. • Safety Jonathan Crawford, longsnapper Dan Godsil and defensive end Nile Sykes did not participate in the bench press.

VERTICAL JUMP Position Player Vertical (Inches) RB Mike Majette 35.5 DB Jonathan Crawford 33.5 DL Nile Sykes 32.5

Notes • Majette would have tied with two others for the eighth-highest vertical among the 24 running backs who participated in the drill at the combine. Oklahoma State's Justice Hill led the way with a 40-inch vertical. • Sykes would have the eighth-highest vertical among the 29 defensive linemen who participated in the drill at the combine. Michigan's Rashan Gary led with a 38. • Godsil and right tackle Brandon Knight did not participate in the vertical jump.

BROAD JUMP Position Player Distance (Inches) LB Dameon Willis Jr. 122 OL Wes Martin 113 DL Nile Sykes 109

Notes • Willis' broad jump would have tied with two others for ninth-farthest among the 25 linebackers who participated in the drill at the combine. Texas A&M's Otoro Alaka led with 131 inches. • Martin's broad jump would have tied for seventh-farthest among the 41 offensive linemen who participated in the drill at the combine. Washington State's Andre Dillard led the way with 118 inches. • Crawford, Godsil and Knight did not participate in the broad jump.

40-YARD DASH Position Player Time (Seconds) WR J-Shun Harris II 4.41 LB Dameon Willis 4.61 DL Nile Sykes 4.82

Notes • Harris' 40-time would have tied for eighth-fastest among the 37 wide receivers who participated in the drill at the combine. Ohio State's Parris Campbell and UMass' Andy Isabella shared the lead with a 4.31 each. • Sykes' 40-time would have tied for fourth-fastest among the 30 defensive linemen who participated in the drill at the combine. Michigan's Rashan Gary led with a 4.58. • Godsil and Knight did not participate in the 40 yard dash.

PRO AGILITY Position Player Time (Seconds) WR J-Shun Harris 4.11 WR Luke Timian 4.13 DL Nile Sykes 4.15

3 CONE Position Player Time RB Ricky Brookins 7.11 RB Mike Majette 7.26 OL Wes Martin 7.59

Notes • Brookins' time would have ranked eighth-fastest among the 16 running backs who participated in the drill at the combine. Penn State's Miles Sanders led with a 6.89. • Martin's time would have ranked sixth-fastest among the 39 offensive linemen who participated in the drill at the combine. NC State's Garrett Bradbury led with a 7.41. • Godsil and Knight did not participate in the 3 Cone drill.

60-YARD SHUTTLE Position Player Time (Seconds) WR J-Shun Harris II 11.26 RB Ricky Brookins 11.52 DB Jonathan Crawford 11.62