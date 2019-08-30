CrimsonCast Episode 608— TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman
Taylor Lehman has rejoined TheHoosier.com as lead football beat writer, and we're happy to welcome him to CrimsonCast and talk about the upcoming season. We chat about IU's offseason, Michael Penix's ability to lead, the areas of the team that we're excited to watch this year, and how IU football's recruiting efforts continue to be important.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.