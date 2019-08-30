News More News
football

CrimsonCast Episode 608— TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman

Staff
TheHoosier.com

Taylor Lehman has rejoined TheHoosier.com as lead football beat writer, and we're happy to welcome him to CrimsonCast and talk about the upcoming season. We chat about IU's offseason, Michael Penix's ability to lead, the areas of the team that we're excited to watch this year, and how IU football's recruiting efforts continue to be important.



