TheHoosier.com

Indiana head coach Tom Allen on Thursday morning announced linebackers coach Kane Wommack has been named defensive coordinator. Wommack will continue to oversee IU's linebackers while serving as defensive coordinator.

"Without question, Kane Wommack is ready for this opportunity," Allen said in a statement. "I have tremendous confidence in him and his understanding of our entire defense, from the front to the back. I will still be heavily involved, but Kane will take over the play-calling responsibilities, the organization of our defensive staff and all that we do on that side of the ball."

Wommack succeeds Allen, who served as IU's defensive coordinator since the 2016 season, and carries a strong familiarity with both the Hoosiers head coach and the current 4-2-5 defensive scheme.

He served as a graduate assistant under Allen at Mississippi from 2012-13. During that time, Allen was Mississippi's linebackers coach under Kane's father, Dave, who ran the 4-2-5 as Mississippi's defensive coordinator.

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead our defense alongside Mark Hagen, Brandon Shelby and Kasey Teegardin," Wommack said. "Working for a passionate leader in Coach Allen motivates our coaches and players daily to unlock their greatest individual potentials. Collectively our defense will function as a highly-efficient unit, emboldened to take on the challenges of the Big Ten. Our players are fierce and disciplined competitors, and I am honored and extremely psyched to be their defensive coordinator. My family and I appreciate Coach Allen and Fred Glass entrusting me with this tremendous opportunity."

The youngest FBS defensive coordinator at the University of South Alabama in 2016-17, Wommack helped the Jaguars become the 13th-most improved scoring defense (-10.8) and rushing defense (-69.2) in the nation over those two seasons.

His first opportunity as defensive coordinator came at Eastern Illinois, where he spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons. The 2015 EIU defense ranked second in the nation in interceptions (19), third in takeaways (31), fourth in pass efficiency defense (103.0), eighth in red zone defense (67.3 percent) and 10th in tackles for loss (98). That same year, Eastern Illinois finished first or second in the league in six defensive categories a year after it ranked second in scoring and fourth in takeaways, led by four all-conference honorees.

Additionally, Wommack was part of a Panthers which reached the 2015 NCAA Division 1 Football Championship playoffs and achieved a top 25 national ranking. During his tenure there, he tutored first team All-American defensive tackle Dino Fanti, the 2015 Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) co-Defensive Player of the Year, and two-time first team All-OVC selection and defensive back Jourdan Wickliffe.

Prior his stint with Mississippi, Wommack was the defensive line for co-OVC champion Jacksonville State University in 2011 and spent 2010 as the University of Tennessee at Martin's quarterbacks coach.

As a player, Wommack spent the 2005 and 2006 seasons at the University of Arkansas, helping the Razorbacks captured the 2006 SEC West Division title. He then moved to tight end and transferred to Southern Miss, helping the Eagles reach three straight bowl games from 2007-09. He was also a volunteer assistant coach for Southern Miss' offensive line.