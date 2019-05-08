Indiana has tapped into the junior college ranks to add to its current group of 2019 commits.

Garden City (Kansas) Community College defensive tackle Demarcus Elliott on Wednesday afternoon announced his commitment to IU, becoming sixth interior defensive lineman to join the Hoosiers' class.

"I want to start off by thanking god for giving me the ability and the talent to play the game that I love," Elliott said in a statement posted to his personal Twitter account. "Nothing wouldn't be possible without him and my parents driving me to all my games all the late nights and believing in me.

"Secondly I want to thank all the other colleges for showing interest and giving me the opportunity to play at the next level. I also want to thank my coaches at Juco old and new for helping me out and helping me become a better football player and a better human.

"Lastly I want to thank all my juco dawgs, juco is really all about that grind and the relationships you make with the dudes there, just want to say thank y'all and love y'all boys! I am happy to say I am committing to Indiana University #GoHoosiers."

Elliott posted 19 total tackles and one sack as a freshman at Garden City, helping the Broncbusters to a 10-1 overall record. Their lone loss came in the National Junior College Athletic Association National Championship to East Mississippi.