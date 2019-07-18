Indiana Hoosiers Football: IUFB In The Mix For Georgia DT
McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christian defensive tackle Marquis Black saw his recruitment heat up during the spring and into the summer.
"It came by surprise," Black said. "At first, I was getting a few looks, but at one time, they all just came in. It's a real blessing to be honest."
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news