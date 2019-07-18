McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christian defensive tackle Marquis Black saw his recruitment heat up during the spring and into the summer.

"It came by surprise," Black said. "At first, I was getting a few looks, but at one time, they all just came in. It's a real blessing to be honest."

