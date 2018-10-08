Heading into Saturday's homecoming matchup against Iowa (noon eastern time, ESPN2), IU head coach Tom Allen is unsure of the playing status of wide receivers Luke Timian and Whop Philyor, defensive tackle Jacob Robinson, left tackle Coy Cronk, cornerback Raheem Layne, safety Devon Matthews and linebacker Thomas Allen.

Allen on Monday did not specify the injuries but said he is hopeful the majority of those injured players will return.

"I feel good about the progress we're making from the guys that got dinged up during the game, and then the guys that wore out the week before, to be able to continually work them back into the fold," Allen said. "They're just working as much as they possibly can with our training staff and maximizing the rehab time we have and all the resources and facilities we have.So feel good about several of them."

Cronk got hurt tackling Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison in order to prevent him from returning an intercepted two-point conversion. Matthews' injury came on the ensuing kickoff after the failed two-point attempt. On the drive after that kickoff, Allen got injured tackling Ohio State wide receiver Austin Mack after a 12-yard catch by Mack. Layne suffered his setback after tackling Mack following Mack's 11-yard reception with 2 minutes and 35 seconds left.

Timian and Robinson both entered Saturday's game already injured, and each missed their third game in a row after sitting out the loss. Timian did travel with the team, though. Philyor missed his second straight game.

Allen, who did not specify the nature of each player's injury Monday afternoon, expects to have a better idea of the group's status later in the week.

"Won't know for sure for a couple more days, and we'll have to assess it from there and make adjustments on the hoof," Allen said.