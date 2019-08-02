Watch Allen's post-practice interview below and check out our notes and observations from practice.

Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers football team opened fall camp on Friday, and TheHoosier.com was on site to take it all in.

- Despite the players participating in a helmets-only practice today, Indiana Head Coach Tom Allen set the tone by creating a high-intensity atmosphere. While players stretched and went from drill to drill, he walked up and down the rows of cream and crimson shouting into a megaphone.

- Allen continuously emphasized the importance of every repetition with his booming voice. He commanded the defense to constantly attack the football and looked for efficiency from the offense, but no one was to be seen walking on the field.

- “We got a lot of good work in,” Allen said. “We had great energy and effort and a lot of guys got lots of reps, especially the young guys.”

