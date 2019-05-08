Elite 2021 offensive tackle Ben Christman leads a national recruitment, and Indiana became the latest to enter the picture after extending an offer on May 2.

"It was awesome to receive an offer from Indiana," Christman told TheHoosier.com. "These past couple of weeks have been crazy so far. They play in the Big Ten which is phenomenal, and a teammate of mine actually got recruited by them, so I have spoken to them before."