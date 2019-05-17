Indiana football on Friday morning made the addition of junior college defensive tackle Demarcus Elliott official. Elliott has signed his Big Ten tender of financial aid and will be immediately eligible this fall.

Overall, he will have three years of eligibility remaining after playing in 10 games as a true freshman at Garden City (Kansas) Community College in 2018.

"We are really excited about Demarcus joining our program," IU head coach Tom Allen said in a statement. "He brings us the size and mass we need along our defensive line. Demarcus has a high motor and is a high character young man that is going to do the little things that we need to help make our program special."

Elliott helped Garden City to a 10-1 overall record and the 2018 National Junior College Athletic Association national championship game last fall, finishing with 19 tackles, 4.5 for loss, and one sack last year.

From a roster standpoint, Elliott provides greater depth along the interior of the defensive line. He'll be the fifth defensive tackle on the roster, with three more - incoming freshmen Sio Nofoagatoto'a, C.J. Person and Jeramy Passmore - set to arrive this summer.