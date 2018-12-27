TheHoosier.com

Indiana has stacked two Top 45 signing classes across each of the last two years, a big haul in the Rivals.com era (since 2002) considering the program's past performances. It's only happened twice before with the 2013 and 2014 classes that each ranked No. 38 nationally.

How soon that translates to Indiana's on-field performance, especially close games it has experienced it recent years, remains to be seen. IU head coach Tom Allen would like that to happen sooner rather than later.

"That's obviously the hope and the expectation," Allen said. "And I've said it all along that it takes time to build it."

The new redshirt rule implemented in 2018 redefined Allen's approach to building depth, invigorating a youth movement that will continue for the foreseeable.

Of the 26 signees from last year's class which ranked No. 45 nationally, 17 saw the field as true freshmen. Of the 17 who played, 10 were on the defensive side of the ball. Additionally, eight of the 17 played in 10 or more games this fall. Then there's seven who didn't surpass the four-game threshold who are still eligible for a redshirt.

All told, it helped Indiana reduce starters' snap counts to keep them fresher - especially on the defensive side of the ball. Still, a bowl appearance eluded the program for a second consecutive season. While games against Top 25 foes Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan were competitive, Indiana lost each one as the breakthrough win Allen continues to seek against a top tier conference opponent eluded it.

"I want to have it happen in 2019, and that's my expectation," Allen said. "And obviously I want it to happen in 2018. And once again, we're right there on the verge. But you know, you still didn't have the mature depth that you need. I think the depth was better than the year before, you know, but it was young depth. And young depth is better than no depth, but it also needs to be developed."

Obtaining that marquee win, or getting the edge IU needs to come out on top in those close games, as well as achieving the desired depth comes down to two key factors, according to Allen: Continuing to stack classes as Indiana has in each of the last two years, and have returnees spend more time with Director of Athletic Performance David Ballou, Athletic Performance Coach Dr. Matt Rhea and Director of Sports Performance Nutrition Isaac Hicks.

Indiana also has five scholarships left to fill in the 2019 recruiting class. The players who fill those spots may end up being the players who help the Hoosiers win those tight contests.

"These next five spots are going to be big," Allen said. "Those could be the five guys that could be the difference in next season."

Three consecutive bowl appearances from 2014-16 have made the postseason an expectation. A loss to rival Purdue in the regular season finale cost the Hoosiers a chance at a fourth bowl bowl game in five seasons.

While Allen preached patience, he also realizes the program's fan base doesn't want to wait to see the results.

"The reality is that none of us are as patient as we should be and I'm not either," Allen said. "And so I want to start seeing the benefits of that in the fall."