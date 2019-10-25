Indiana travels to Lincoln to take on Nebraska on Saturday. The team will be searching for its sixth win of the season, which would solidify the opportunity to play in a bowl game. Both teams enter with injury concerns at the quarterback position, but sophomore running back Stevie Scott could be a key contributor to the Hoosiers' offense.

Indiana running back Stevie Scott runs into the open field against Maryland on Oct. 19, 2019. (USA Today Images) (USA Today Images)

Setting the scene

This Saturday marks the first time since 2016 that Indiana will face off against Nebraska despite being Big Ten conference opponents. The last time these two teams met, it was the Cornhuskers that cane away with a 27-22 victory in Bloomington. The Hoosiers are playing for bowl eligibility as they sit at a respectable 5-2 record on the season. Under head coach Tom Allen, Indiana has earned just one berth to a bowl game dating back to 2016. Indiana is coming off a hard-fought, 34-28 victory over Maryland last week, while Nebraska stumbles out of a bye week after being thrashed by Minnesota on Oct. 12. The Cornhuskers have two quarterbacks on the injury report heading into this game. Sophomores Adrian Martinez and Noah Vedral have both been dealing with knee injuries entering this week. However, Martinez has reportedly taken on more repetitions in practice. The Cornhuskers' quarterback issues mirror the Hoosiers' as redshirt sophomore Michael Penix Jr. is still listed as a game-time decision. If he can't suit up, redshirt junior Peyton Ramsey will earn his fourth start of the season.



Positional matchup to watch

Indiana defensive backs vs. Nebraska wide receivers Indiana has utilized a number of cornerbacks, safeties and huskies this season to generate favorable matchups in the secondary. Standout cornerback Tiawan Mullen has been the Hoosiers' best cover corner, despite a small frame. As for the rest of the defensive backs, it has been a tough season. Indiana is allowing almost 169 passing yards per game, but that number needs to be taken with a grain of salt after allowing just one passing yard to Rutgers this season and pitching a 52-0 shutout against a struggling Eastern Illinois team. Nebraska will enter the game averaging just over 209 yards through the air, but a lack of consistency over the past few weeks has been evident with the quarterback changes. The Cornhuskers have four players on the roster that have made double-digit receptions this season and each of them are over 100 yards receiving on the year. The team's leading receiver is junior JD Speilman, who has accounted for 469 yards and one touchdown on the season. He's posted two 100-yard performances and will need to be bottled up by the likes of Mullen and sophomore cornerback Reese Taylor now that he has returned from injury. Taylor came away with the game-winning interception against Maryland that sealed Indiana's 34-28 victory.





X-factor for Indiana

Stevie Scott Over the past two weeks, sophomore running back Stevie Scott has back-to-back 100-yard performances on the ground for the Hoosiers. He's increased his yards per carry average from 3.2 over the first three games, to 6.3 over the last four. He's picking up steam while Nebraska's defense has been gashed by opposing rushing attacks. In the last four weeks, the Cornhuskers have given up 1,068 yards rushing to opposing offenses. Scott will be in a position to lead an Indiana offense that will either need to protect Penix or rely on Ramsey. Balance will be key as Nebraska boasts an experienced secondary that has been growing stronger while the run defense has deflated.

Players to watch for Nebraska

Wan'Dale Robinson, Wide Receiver After suffering an apparent lower leg injury in Nebraska's loss to Minnesota, freshman wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has been working his way back into practice in order to see playing time on Saturday. If he is able to play, he is a constant offensive threat from anywhere on the football field. Robinson is currently the team's second-leading receiver and is averaging almost 20 yards per reception. The young skill player has also taken 49 carries out of the backfield for a total of 234 rushing yards, good for fourth on the team. Lamar Jackson, Cornerback Senior cornerback Lamar Jackson leads a surging pass defense for the Cornhuskers. On the year, he's tallied a team-high two interceptions, tied with two other players. His most impressive stat has come from his ability to play the football against opposing receivers. Jackson has 11 pass breakups in 2019, more than double the next closest member of the secondary. He'll be a strong component in Nebraska's attempt to slow down wide receivers Whop Philyor, Donovan Hale and Nick Westbrook. Adrian Martinez, Quarterback Like Robinson, Martinez is another player that is guaranteed to play on Saturday, but if he does it makes the Nebraska offense that much scarier. In just six games this season, the sophomore quarterback leads the team in rushing and passing. Martinez has recorded 433 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, and 1,245 yards and seven touchdowns in the air. However, he has thrown five interceptions this season, making the secondary an important factor for Indiana if he plays.

Prediction