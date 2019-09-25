Now a sophomore, he has fully transitioned to the “stinger” linebacker position for the Hoosiers. After suffering an ankle injury in the season opener against Ball State, Jones is now back on the field and utilizing his skills to benefit the defense.

At St. Benedict at Auburndale high school, Cam Jones divided his playing time on offense and defense. He was originally recruited to play the “husky” for Indiana’s defense.

Sophomore linebacker Cam Jones is one of many in Indiana’s 2018 recruiting class that head coach Tom Allen labeled “fast and physical” coming out of high school.

Now in his second year with the Hoosiers, Jones’ athleticism is starting to show up on film with a year of experience at the collegiate level under his belt. Originally recruited to learn the role of the defense’s linebacker-safety hybrid position, known as the “husky," he has made a full transition to linebacker this season.

“At first it was kind of difficult, but I knew my coaches had my back throughout the whole process,” Jones said on Monday. “They helped me study the plays, they helped me learn the playbook and my team had my back through it all. It was a tough transition, but I’m glad I got it down pat.”

He currently serves as the backup for fifth-year linebacker Reakwon Jones, but is a part of a committee of players on the second level of the defense. In the team’s season opener against Ball State, he tallied six total tackles, but suffered an ankle injury in the process.

Jones spent numerous hours with Indiana’s training staff, between six and eight hours and sometime sup to 10 hours, in order to get back onto the field. Allen said he wasn’t very optimistic he was going to play against Ohio State when it happened, but he did everything he possibly could to see game action once again.

“Three or four days in a row I was spending eight to ten hours in the training room just to get back and they were taking care of me every single hour,” Jones said. “I didn’t leave. I knew how important it was to the team to be back on the field.”

His progression led to a huge defensive performance last Saturday against UConn. Jones returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown, highlighting an afternoon where he contributed four tackles.

“It builds momentum for our defense and also pumps up our offense,” Jones said of his score. “We’re going to keep emphasizing takeaways every single game, every single practice.”

Later in the game, Jones dropped back into coverage and almost came away with another interception, but the football deflected off his hands and fell to the turf. After the game he said he couldn’t let those opportunities slip away in a defense that takes pride in taking the ball away from its opponents. .

“I’m upset,” Jones said. “I should’ve brought that one in.”

Despite coming off the injury, Jones has been explosive on defense. His athleticism travels back to high school football, where he played wide receiver on offense and multiple positions on defense.

Jones’ physicality and speed provide Allen and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack a versatile weapon to use on the Hoosiers’ defense. He knows multiple positions on the field, alongside his own assignments.

“My freshman year, the defense was fast for me,” Jones said. “Just moving all around on defense, it helped me learn multiple positions. I know what the guy next to me is going to do. I know my responsibility and it makes it easier to make plays. Everything is slowed down as a sophomore.”

His knowledge sprung junior defensive end Michael Ziemba loose on a UConn option play on Saturday. Jones came barreling downhill and tackled the opposing running back in the backfield, allowing Ziemba to make a tackle on the quarterback who kept the ball.

“You saw the plays he makes,” Ziemba said after the game. “He just makes me better. He’s good. He’s fast, he’s physical, he’s a leader, everything about him.”

When healthy, Jones can come onto the field with a responsibility in any facet of the game. He’s tough enough to step up and tackle ball carriers, but he’s also fleet of foot and able to defend against the pass.

No matter what he does for the Hoosiers, Jones wants to excite his teammates.

“I try to bring tremendous energy out there to the field, especially for the young guys,” Jones said. “Energy every single day.”