Starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is a game time decision for this game. Kickoff is slated for noon, ET.

The Indiana Hoosiers will face off against the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was listed as a game time decision for today's game, and was not seen throwing during warmups before the game. Assuming that Penix isn't available for this game, junior Peyton Ramsey will lead the Hoosiers on offense.

The Hoosiers haven't defeated the Buckeyes since 1988. In two games this season, Ohio State has scored 87 points. Its starting quarterback, sophomore Justin Fields, has accounted for nine touchdowns himself this season after transferring from the University of Georgia.

