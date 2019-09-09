The National Football League opened up the regular season on Thursday and a number of former Hoosiers contributed to their respective teams in week one.

We will continue to follow players that represent Indiana University throughout the 2019 NFL season.

Former Indiana running back Jordan Howard carries the football for the Philadelphia Eagles during Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins. (USA Today Images) (USA Today Images)

Sunday's slate of NFL games brought 13 matchups to stadiums across the country. Among them, five former Hoosiers saw game action.

Tevin Coleman, San Franciso 49ers

Indiana's single-season rushing leader suited up for the San Francisco 49ers in their opening-day matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 2019 marks Coleman's first season with the 49ers after spending the first four years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons. Against the Buccaneers, he registered six carries for 23 yards and 2 receptions for 33 yards before being knocked out of the game with an ankle injury. The 49ers would eventually secure the victory, 31-17.



Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles

A one-year wonder in Indiana's program, Howard is another former Hoosier running back to be joining a new team this season. He spent the first three years of his career with the Chicago Bears where he notched 3,370 rushing yards before being traded. Howard was the Eagles' second-leading rusher in their season-opener, carrying the ball six times for 44 yards. The bruising 224-pound runner also secured two catches for 11 yards in the passing game. Philadelphia won its first game of the season 32-27 after mounting a come-from-behind win against Washington.

Cody Latimer, New York Giants

The sixth-year pro out of Indiana returns to the Giants for his second year with the team. In the Giants' opening game, Latimer was the team's second-leading receiver, hauling in three catches for 74 yards. While New York was trailing 21-7 in the third quarter, he made a one-handed catch on the sideline and in front of a Dallas defender to pick up a long gain of 43 yards. The Giants would eventually fall to the Cowboys 35-17.

Dan Feeney, Los Angeles Chargers

Feeney helped anchor the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive line against the Indianapolis Colts at home and paved the way for 125 team rushing yards. Starting running back Austin Ekeler took 12 handoffs on the afternoon, culminating in 58 yards and a game-winning, seven-yard touchdown plunge up the middle in overtime to take a 30-24 victory.

Roger Saffold, Tennessee Titans