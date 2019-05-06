Indiana was the first power-five offer from 2020 Florida offensive tackle Alex Atcavage, and the IMG Academy product has maintained a good relationship with them ever since. Now, a return visit is in the works later this summer.

"They were my first big time offer," Atcavage told TheHoosier.com "They came down for a workout and offered me. I was in contact with Coach Hart and then right after he offered me, Coach Hillard texted me. They just wanted to make sure we set a date for a visit, and a month later, we got up on a visit. My family loved it."



