News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-06 09:02:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Indiana Hoosiers Football: 2020 OT Alex Atcavage Updates Recruitment

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Pdxb5yc5rbggsgmjw1dp
2020 Florida offensive tackle Alex Atcavage has held an IU offer since February. (Mike Singer / Rivals.com)

Indiana was the first power-five offer from 2020 Florida offensive tackle Alex Atcavage, and the IMG Academy product has maintained a good relationship with them ever since. Now, a return visit is in the works later this summer.

"They were my first big time offer," Atcavage told TheHoosier.com "They came down for a workout and offered me. I was in contact with Coach Hart and then right after he offered me, Coach Hillard texted me. They just wanted to make sure we set a date for a visit, and a month later, we got up on a visit. My family loved it."


premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}