{{ timeAgo('2019-07-26 11:17:11 -0500') }}

Indiana Basketball Will Reportedly Host Troy In 2019-20

Stu Jackson
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

The Indiana Hoosiers basketball schedule is coming together. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reports IU will host Troy this upcoming season as part of its non-conference schedule.

Troy is the seventh known non-conference opponent for Archie Miller's Indiana Hoosiers basketball team this upcoming season. (Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports)

Troy went 12-18 last winter, including a 5-13 mark in Sun Belt conference play. Ranked No. 249 in last year's KenPom ratings last year, this season could be also a struggle for the Trojans, too, following the graduation of three of their top four scorers from a year ago.

Leading scorer Jordan Varnado (21.5 points per game) is the most notable departure of that trio. He shot a team-high 40.7 percent from 3-point range, while his 52.6 percent shooting from the field ranked second on the squad.

Other known IU non-conference opponents:

• Portland State (home)

• Florida State (home, Big Ten-ACC Challenge)

• Notre Dame (Bankers Life Fieldhouse)

• Princeton (home)

• Arkansas (home)

• UConn (Madison Square Garden, Jimmy V Classic)

----

