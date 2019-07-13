Nike's Peach Jam got underway Wednesday night and runs through Sunday. Here's a look at how Indiana Hoosiers basketball targets and prospects of interest fared statistically on the third and final day of pool play games.

Indiana Hoosiers basketball target R.J. Davis helped his NY Renaissance squad to a 4-1 record in pool play at Peach Jam. (Stu Jackson / TheHoosier.com)

• Game-high 26 points, plus nine rebounds, three assists and five steals in NY Renaissance's 82-75 win over The Family. Davis, who has an IU offer, shot 6 of 22 from the floor, 12 of 14 from the free throw line and 2 of 6 from 3-point range in 36 minutes. Full Box Score • 15 points, five rebounds, five assists, one steal in an 85-61 win over Team Final. Shot 3 of 10 from the field, 9 of 10 from the three throw line and 0 of 4 from 3-point range in 30 minutes. Full Box Score

• 14 points, six rebounds, three assists in Spiece Indy Heat's 93-62 win over Nightrydas Elite. Furst, who has an IU offer, shot 5 of 7 from the floor and 4 of 4 from the free throw line in 24 minutes. Full Box Score • 14 points, nine rebounds, one assist, four turnovers, one block in a 69-61 win over All Ohio Red to give Indy Heat a perfect 4-0 record in pool play. Shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free throw line. Full Box Score

• Eight points, one rebound in Spiece Indy Heat's 93-62 win over Nightrydas Elite. Goode, who has IU interest, shot 1 of 2 from the floor, 5 of 6 from the free throw line and 1 of 2 from 3-point range in 18 minutes. Full Box Score • Four points, six rebounds, three assists turnover in a 69-61 win over All Ohio Red to give Indy Heat a perfect 4-0 record in pool play. Shot 0 of 4 from the field, 4 for 4 from the free throw line and 0 of 2 from 3-point range. Full Box Score

• 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, five turnovers, two steals and one block in MeanStreets' 75-58 loss to Woodz Elite. Steward, who has an IU offer, shot 5 of 14 from the floor, 2 of 3 from the free throw line and 3 of 6 from 3-point range in 32 minutes. Full Box Score • Game-high 23 points, five rebounds, nine assists, one steal in an 83-71 over Pro Skills. Shot 10 of 22 from the floor, 2 of 2 from the free throw line and 1 of 5 from 3-point range in a team-high 33 minutes. Full Box Score

• 16 points along with five rebounds, one assist and three turnovers in PSA Cardinals' 72-69 win over Seattle Rotary. Diarra, who has an IU offer, shot 5 of 11 from the floor, 5 of 6 from the free throw line and 1 of 3 from 3-point range while playing a team-high 34 minutes. Full Box Score • Six points, four rebounds, nine assists, one steal in an 89-80 loss to 2020 five-star and No. 2 player in the country Cade Cunningham and Texas Titans. Shot 2 of 3 from the floor in 32 minutes. Full Box Score

• Seven points, two rebounds, six assists, four turnovers, one steal in PSA Cardinals' 72-69 win over Seattle Rotary. Hoggard, who is on IU's radar, shot 3 of 8 from the field and 1 of 2 from 3-point range in 20 minutes. Full Box Score • 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists, four turnovers, one steal in an 89-80 loss to Cunningham and Texas Titans. Shot 9 of 16 from the floor, 0 of 1 from the three throw line and and 2 of 4 from 3-point range in a team-high 33 minutes. Full Box Score

• Game-high 19 points along with two rebounds, two assists and one steal in Expressions Elite's 67-63 win over Team Final. Clarke, who has an IU offer, shot 7 of 16 from the field, 5 of 6 from the free throw line and 0 of 4 from 3-point range in the victory. Full Box Score • 12 points, two rebounds, four assists, seven turnovers turnovers in an 82-80 loss to Phenom University. Shot 6 for 16 from the field, missing all six of his 3-point attempts. Full Box Score

• Team-high 20 points, plus seven rebounds, four turnovers and one block in Phenom University's 84-72 loss to Boo Williams. Brakefield, who has an IU offer, shot 8 of 17 from the field, 2 of 3 from the free throw line and 2 of 5 from 3-point range in 33 minutes. Full Box Score • 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, four turnovers, one steal, two blocks in an 82-80 win over 2021 five-star Terrence Clarke and Expressions Elite. Shot 6 of 17 from the floor, 3 of 4 from the three throw line and 2 of 6 from 3-point range in 34 minutes. Full Box Score