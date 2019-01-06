Indiana Basketball Stat Pack: No. 2 Michigan 74, No. 21 IU 63
Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Behind early foul trouble for its top two players and another slow start which proved too much to overcome, No.21 Indiana fell to No...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news