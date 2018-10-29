Students who arrive early to Indiana men's basketball games this season will have a greater incentive to do so this season.

Indiana Athletics on Monday morning announced a new Crimson Guard seat upgrade program for the upcoming 2018-19 campaign. Starting this year, student fans will have the opportunity to upgrade their seats and sit court level behind the basket for all Hoosier home men’s basketball games.

A section of 200 court-level, bleacher seats behind the south goal will be set aside by IU and available exclusively to General Admission student ticket holders for every home game in response to feedback the department received from the Student Athletic Board (SAB) and Indiana University Student Association (IUSA).

“We are extremely excited about the new opportunity for students to upgrade their tickets to the area behind the basket this year,” SAB President Samantha Clements said in a statement. “We are looking for the loudest, most passionate fans to join us in this special section to help carry on the tradition of being one of the greatest home court advantages in college basketball."

Beginning at noon two days prior to each home men’s basketball game, all student ticket holders with general admission tickets for that contest will receive an e-mail with the offer to upgrade to this new courtside section. The first 200 to complete the free upgrade process will receive immediate notification that they have been upgraded to this special Crimson Guard section.

This group not only will have some of the best seats in Assembly Hall but also receive a free giveaway and/or free concessions when they enter, according to the release.

The upgrade program will be available prior to each of IU's 13 home games included in the student season ticket package. It will also start prior to this week's exhibition game vs. Southern Indiana on Thursday, Nov. 1.

“I fully support this change,” said IUSA President Alex Wisniewski. “More students will have the opportunity to get engaged during basketball games and foster an increased amount of school spirit."