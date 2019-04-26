Co-founded by agents Happy Walters and Josh Schwartz, Catalyst also represents former Indiana forward Thomas Bryant, now with the NBA's Washington Wizards. Other notable clients include Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, Los Angeles Clippers guard Landry Shamet, Houston Rockets guard Iman Shumpert and Portland Trail Blazers forward Moe Harkless.

New rules adopted by the NCAA's board of governors and Division I board of governors last year allow players to sign with agents who are certified by the NBPA and NCAA after any season, so long as they request an "evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee." That relationship must be terminated if the player chooses to come back to his school.

While Langford has that flexibility, he is expected keep his name in consideration for this summer's NBA Draft.

ESPN's April 12 mock draft forecasts him as the No. 13 overall pick to the Detroit Pistons, but its big board ranks him as the 11th-best prospect in this year's draft class.

The Ringer's latest big board published April 16 ranks him as the 15th-best overall prospect in this year's draft class. Sports Illustrated has Langford going to the Pistons at 15th overall in its April 9 mock and as the 20th-best overall prospect.

Langford led IU and all Big Ten freshmen in scoring in his first season in Bloomington, averaging 16.5 points per game en route to All-Big Ten second team and All-Big Ten freshman team honors.

He shot 53 percent from inside the arc but made just 27 percent of his 3-point attempts in 2018-19. However, he later revealed to ESPN that he played through a torn ligament in his right thumb, an injury he underwent surgery to repair earlier this month.

Assuming he remains in the draft as expected, Langford's departure gives Indiana two open scholarships on its roster and many minutes available to allocate at the small forward spot. Despite sitting out the final three games of the season due to a back injury sustained against Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament, he still led all Hoosiers in total minutes (1,091) and minutes per game (34.9) last winter.

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place Thursday, June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.