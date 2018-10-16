Indiana freshman guard Romeo Langford is one of 20 members of the 2019 Jerry West Award Watch List, according to a release from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He is the second Hoosier to land on the award's watch list, joining former IU guard James Blackmon Jr.

Langford is the 27th former Indiana Mr. Basketball and 21st former McDonald's All-American to suit up for the Hoosiers. He ranked fourth all-time in Indiana High School basketball history with 3,002 career points and averaged 28.0 points and 8.5 rebounds in his four seasons at New Albany (Ind.) High. Regarded by Rivals.com as the No. 6 player nationally in 2018, Langford headlined an incoming freshman class that ranked No. 7 nationally and No. 1 in the Big Ten.

The award, named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, is now in its fifth year. The watch list is compiled by a national committee "comprised of top college basketball personnel," according to the release.

By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players will be cut down to 10. Those 10 names will be reduced to five by March, then those five finalists will be presented to West and the Hall of Fame selection committee. The winner will be presented at ESPN's College Basketball Awards Show in Los Angeles on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Here is the complete list of 20 players named to this year's Jerry West Award watch list. Players can play their way on and off the list throughout the season.

2019 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Candidates

Bryce Brown, Auburn

Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati

Kellan Grady, Davidson

RJ Barrett, Duke

KeVaughn Allen, Florida

Zach Norvell, Gonzaga

Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra

Romeo Langford, Indiana

Quentin Grimes, Kansas

Barry Brown, Kansas St.

Tyler Herro, Kentucky

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi St.

James Palmer Jr., Nebraska

T.J. Gibbs, Notre Dame

Mustapha Heron, St. John's

Tyus Battle, Syracuse

Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech

Kyle Guy, Virginia

Jaylen Nowell, Washington

Fletcher Magee, Wofford