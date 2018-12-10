Former IU men's basketball standout Eric Anderson has passed away at the age of 48, according to several reports.

Mr. Basketball in the state of Illinois and a McDonald's All-American in 1988, Anderson played for the Hoosiers from 1988-92. He helped the program reach the 1992 Final Four, where it lost to Duke in the national semifinals. Anderson was also named the 1992 West Regional Most Valuable Player that same year.

The Chicago native also captured All-Big Ten honors as a junior in 1990-91 and the Big Ten's Freshman of the Year award in 1988-89, collecting 1,715 points and 825 rebounds across four seasons in Bloomington.

Following the conclusion of his college basketball career, he spent two seasons with the NBA's New York Knicks.

Anderson's cause of death is not known at this time.