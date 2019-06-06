Indiana's Big Ten-ACC Challenge opponent for the upcoming season has been established.

The Hoosiers will host Florida State on Tuesday, Dec. 3 this upcoming season as part of the annual event, the Big Ten announced Thursday morning. Tipoff times will be announced at a later date.

IU is 4-0 all-time against FSU. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since the 1992 Preseason NIT in New York, an 81-78 overtime win for the Hoosiers in the event's semifinals.

The Hoosiers first faced the Seminoles in December 1975 when the eventual undefeated national champions won 83-59 in Market Square Arena in Indianapolis. The two programs also met in consecutive NCAA tournaments in 1991 and 1992, with IU winning both contests en route to Sweet Sixteen and Final Four appearances in each of those respective years.

Florida State is coming off a 28-9 season which saw it advance to the Sweet Sixteen. It marked FSU's third consecutive NCAA tournament appearance and seventh overall under Leonard Hamilton, who just completed his 17th season as the program's head coach.

The Seminoles will have plenty of talent arriving in Tallahassee after signing the nation's No. 22 recruiting class in 2019, headlined by national top 20 prospect and five-star forward Patrick Williams. Mfiondu Kabengele, a 6-foot-10, 250-pound redshirt junior forward who earned All-ACC honorable mention recognition last season, highlights Florida State's returnees.

FSU is 9-11 in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge but carries a three-game win streak in the event into this year's contest. Indiana, meanwhile, is 7-11 overall and looking to snap a two-game losing streak in the event.

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the event, and all games will also be available to stream via the ESPN app.